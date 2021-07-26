Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 82,296 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,296 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Exelixis worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

