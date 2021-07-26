Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,911 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACW opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

