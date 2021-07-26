Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after buying an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,378,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after buying an additional 1,110,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.13 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

