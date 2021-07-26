Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1,543.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,894 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 482.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

