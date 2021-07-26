Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 40,755 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,755 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $1,216,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $228.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $229.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

