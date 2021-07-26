Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.25

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 2647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Several analysts recently commented on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $2,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $43,727,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $329,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

