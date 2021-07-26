CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Volume Tops $39.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $39.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00031951 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00236602 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00032417 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 146,322,530 coins and its circulating supply is 142,322,530 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

