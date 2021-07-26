CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. 302,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.12. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.53.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 495.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

