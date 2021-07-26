CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 183,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,801. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

