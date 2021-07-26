D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $14.52 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $14,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,955. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVST opened at $41.51 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.16.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

