D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 341,970 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,970 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $19.64 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

