D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 1,287,062 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287,062 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,314 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 571,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,995,000 after acquiring an additional 188,287 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NYSE:HLF opened at $51.85 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

