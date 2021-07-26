D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.12.

NYSE:DHI opened at $93.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

