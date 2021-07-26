DA Davidson Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.37. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMA. Barclays upped their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point increased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

