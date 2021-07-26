Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $1,864,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.53.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $291.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

