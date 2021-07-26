DATA (DTA) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, DATA has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $5.31 million and $380,388.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

