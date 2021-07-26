David Smith Sells 114,804 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total value of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, David Smith acquired 43 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £152.22 ($198.88).

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Smith sold 79,219 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £218,644.44 ($285,660.36).

Shares of LON QQ traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 332.60 ($4.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,609,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 344.81. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a one year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 1.39%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 444 ($5.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. initiated coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

