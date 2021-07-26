Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives $13.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $13.30 price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.