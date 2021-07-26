Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.74

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 4559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.