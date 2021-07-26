Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1,676.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

