Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.74. 57,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,027. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

