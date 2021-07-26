DerivaDAO Market Cap Hits $65.58 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $65.58 million and approximately $71,014.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00006576 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00115345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00132881 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,183.82 or 0.99914592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.00832533 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

