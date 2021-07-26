Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $47.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FCX. Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.99.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.33.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

