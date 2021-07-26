Devery (EVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,445.00

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Devery has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $280,191.71 and $7,445.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Devery

Devery (EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The official website for Devery is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

