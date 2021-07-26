DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. DexCom reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total transaction of $460,646.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,024 shares of company stock valued at $26,508,717. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $452.46. 21,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.03. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $463.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.72 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

