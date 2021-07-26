DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $4.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of DHI Group stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $200.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

