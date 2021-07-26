Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 48,440 Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.27% of Hallmark Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $5.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

