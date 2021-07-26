Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 20,735 HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

