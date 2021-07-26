Diametric Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its position in shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.14% of MDC Partners worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDC Partners by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 237,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCA opened at $5.65 on Monday. MDC Partners Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $436.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.59 million for the quarter.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

