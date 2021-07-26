Diametric Capital LP Invests $253,000 in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $8.91 on Monday. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.53.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.