Diametric Capital LP Sells 12,946 Shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.14% of MDC Partners worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in MDC Partners by 21.5% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,705,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 834,141 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in MDC Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,836,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MDC Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MDC Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MDC Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

MDCA stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28. MDC Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.59 million during the quarter.

MDC Partners Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of client services, including global advertising and marketing, data analytics and insights, mobile and technology experiences, direct marketing, business consulting, database and customer relationship management, sales promotion, corporate communications, market research, corporate identity, design and branding services, social media strategy and communications, product and service innovation, and e-commerce management, as well as media buying, planning, and optimization.

