Diametric Capital LP Takes $398,000 Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $90.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

