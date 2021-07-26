Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 141.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 66,432 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $134,170.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,279. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

