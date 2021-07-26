Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 421 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Atlassian worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $271.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.92. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29, a PEG ratio of 336.41 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.81.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

