Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 201,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,291,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,470,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,042,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,870,000 after buying an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

NYSE:BAM opened at $51.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $52.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.