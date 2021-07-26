Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $23.86 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avalara were worth $23,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avalara by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $166.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.09. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

