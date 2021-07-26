Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,010 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Penumbra worth $22,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN stock opened at $266.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,664.90, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.