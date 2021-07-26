Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.63% of Napco Security Technologies worth $23,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 674,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 473,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a PE ratio of 79.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

