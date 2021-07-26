Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,680 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.81% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $32.45 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $477.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.81.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

