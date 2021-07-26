Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Position Decreased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Discovery worth $30,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Discovery by 24.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,787,000 after buying an additional 1,586,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discovery by 346.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,509,000 after buying an additional 5,185,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Discovery by 132.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after buying an additional 2,675,611 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCK opened at $26.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

