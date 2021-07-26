Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Reaches $0.79

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $181.01 million and $5.97 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000721 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

