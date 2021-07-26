Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Dorman Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.98. 89 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,491. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

