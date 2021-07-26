DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.75

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68 and a beta of 0.77.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOYU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DouYu International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

