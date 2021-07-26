Draper Asset Management LLC Acquires 484 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Draper Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $16,309,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GRWG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,468. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.84.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

