Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $24.72 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.72.

DRETF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DRETF opened at $17.60 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.8091 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

