DREP [old] Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00048710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.87 or 0.00811880 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00038493 BTC.

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.