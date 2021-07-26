Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Ducommun worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ducommun by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $53.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.61. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

