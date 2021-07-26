Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.40

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 3806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.