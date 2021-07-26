DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Trimmed by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DD opened at $74.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

