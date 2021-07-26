DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.62. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 879.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11,306.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 1,260,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DURECT by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 520,366 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

